FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Dated Polished Iron Pickaxe
Miner's Primary Tool - Item Level 32
Item Details
HQ
19
Physical Damage
20.27
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
MIN - Lv. 32
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
31 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+63
Perception
+36
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 22
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
