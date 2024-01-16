Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dated Lantern Shield
Shield - Item Level 34
Item Details
HQ
121
Block Strength
121
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 34
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 24
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
