Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Dated Iron Scythe

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Iron Banner Season 7 Quest Guide - Test of Strength Walkthrough
Dillon Skiffington
All FFXIV 6.1 Job Changes: Full Breakdown from Patch Notes
Michael Higham
Genshin Impact Itto Guide: Best Build & Team for Patch 2.3 (December 2021)
Marloes Valentina Stella