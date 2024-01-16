Games
Dated Iron Round Knife
Leatherworker's Primary Tool - Item Level 22
Item Details
HQ
15
Physical Damage
14
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LTW - Lv. 22
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
13 gil
Bonuses
Control
+27
Craftsmanship
+48
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 12
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
