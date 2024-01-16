Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Dated Ice Brand

Item Details

HQ

42

32.48

2.32

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Official FFXIV Patch 6.1 Site Updated, Includes MSQ Teaser
Michael Higham
Fortnite Fortbytes Guide - All Known Challenges, Locations, and Rewards
Dillon Skiffington
Natural Disasters, World Congress Coming in Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
Dillon Skiffington