FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Dated Horn Fishing Rod
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 47
Item Details
HQ
27
Physical Damage
28.8
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 47
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
58 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+83
Perception
+47
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 37
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
