Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Dated Heavy Iron Lance

Item Details

HQ

38

37.49

2.96

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Warframe Tier List: The Best Warframes to Play - March 2023
Nerium,Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Patch 6.58 Release Date Hinted in DirectX 9 Support Notice
Michael Hassall
FFXIV 6.18 Patch Notes Summary; Data Centers, Job Changes, and More
Michael Higham