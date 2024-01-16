Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Dated Heavy Iron Lance
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 38
Item Details
HQ
38
Physical Damage
37.49
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 38
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
41 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 28
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Warframe Tier List: The Best Warframes to Play - March 2023
Nerium
,
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Patch 6.58 Release Date Hinted in DirectX 9 Support Notice
Michael Hassall
FFXIV 6.18 Patch Notes Summary; Data Centers, Job Changes, and More
Michael Higham