Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Dated Heavy-duty Brass Head Knife

Item Details

HQ

12

11.2

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

What Are FFXIV Variant and Criterion Dungeons? New Content in Patch 6.25
Mike Williams
FFXIV's PvP Community is Planning a Global Queue Sync for the Cloud Data Center Test
Michael Hassall
FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Euphrosyne (Patch 6.3)
Mike Williams