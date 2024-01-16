Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Dated Garnet Ring

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

The Writing For Last Decade's Final Fantasy Women Has Me Cautious Of FFXVI
Natalie Flores
Japan Correctly Voted on the Top Five Final Fantasy Games of All Time
Natalie Flores
Final Fantasy IX Animated Series "Presented For The First Time" at Upcoming Expo
Andrea Shearon