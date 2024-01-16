Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Dated Fingerless Sheepskin Gloves

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

54 More FFXIV Gear Items Will Soon Be Genderless
Mike Williams
FFXIV’s Next Live Letter From The Producer Is Dated, Will Cover Patch 6.4
Mike Williams
FFXIV Servers Going Down April 3 For Replacement and Patch 6.38
Mike Williams