FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dated Fingerless Leather Gloves (Red)
Hands - Item Level 28
Item Details
HQ
36
Magic Defense
21
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 28
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
13 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 18
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
