FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Dated Decorated Horn Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 35
Item Details
HQ
36
Physical Damage
38.4
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 35
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
35 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 25
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
