Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Dated Budding Willow Wand

Item Details

HQ

31

24.8

2.4

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Housing Guide: How to Enter the Lottery, Account Requirements, and Changes
Michael Higham
FFXIV Housing Lottery Schedule: Calendar Cycle for February 2024
Andrea Shearon,Jessica Scharnagle
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium