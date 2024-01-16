Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Dated Budding Willow Wand
One–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 27
Item Details
HQ
31
Physical Damage
24.8
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 27
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
14 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 17
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
