FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Dated Blue Coral Wristbands (Black)
Bracelets - Item Level 41
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 41
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
19 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 31
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
