FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Darbar Mitts of Casting
Hands - Item Level 575
Item Details
520
Magic Defense
297
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
731 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+144
Critical Hit
+152
Intelligence
+157
Determination
+106
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
575
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
