FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Danburite Earrings

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Danburite
3
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

