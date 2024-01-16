Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Danburite Earrings
Earrings - Item Level 29
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 29
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
2544 gil
Sells for
17 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+3
Intelligence
+3
Determination
+4
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 19
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
29
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Danburite
3
Silver Ingot
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
27
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
91
Max Quality
720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
