Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Damaged Ishgardian Wall

Item Details

Details

A damaged wall preserved for posterity during the Ishgardian Restoration.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Dark Knight Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
Now Is The Time Clean Up That FFXIV Bucket List
Mike Williams
FFXIV 6.1 Patch Notes Summary; Here's All the Good Stuff [UPDATED]
Michael Higham