Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Damaged Highland Turret

Item Details

Details

The ruined shell of a watchtower, transported stone by stone from the wilds of Coerthas.

Attributes

Related Posts

How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
FFXIV Healing Guide: How to be a Better Healer
Junior Miyai
FFXIV Endwalker Dungeon Guide: Ktisis Hyperborea
Junior Miyai