Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Dalamud Nut
Ingredient - Item Level 1
Item Details
HQ
Details
The shell which encases this walnut is reminiscent of the (now fallen) lesser moon of its namesake.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
LunarCon Kicks Off in FFXIV, an In-Game Player-Run Convention
Luca Fisher
,
Ian Taylor
This Japanese Planetarium Dome Event Will Have FFXIV Fans Seeing Stars
Michael Hassall