Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Dalamud Nut

Item Details

HQ

Details

The shell which encases this walnut is reminiscent of the (now fallen) lesser moon of its namesake.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
LunarCon Kicks Off in FFXIV, an In-Game Player-Run Convention
placeholder
Luca Fisher,Ian Taylor
This Japanese Planetarium Dome Event Will Have FFXIV Fans Seeing Stars
Michael Hassall