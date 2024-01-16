Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Cyclops Onion

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A giant yellow onion often found growing on Abalathia's Spine.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Ruby Weapon is a Gosh Darn Mech in FFXIV Patch 5.2: Echoes of a Fallen Star
Nerium
Destiny 2 Lost Lament Quest Guide – All The Lament Exotic Quest Steps
Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi