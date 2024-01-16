Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

Cunning Craftsman's Draught

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This concoction is believed to improve crafting efficiency. Duration: 15m

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Kudzu Root
8
Item Icon
Berkanan Sap
8
Item Icon
Light Gerbera
8
Item Icon
Ambrosial Water
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Best Melds for Crafting Gear in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Michael Hassall
What to Buy with Purple Crafters' Scrips in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster