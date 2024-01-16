Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Cuisses of the Behemoth Queen
Legs - Item Level 180
Item Details
172
Magic Defense
218
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
883 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+67
Vitality
+65
Critical Hit
+76
Determination
+53
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
