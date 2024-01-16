Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Crystarium Wall Canopy

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An elegant fixture reminiscent of Crystarium sensibilities.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Danburite
8
Item Icon
Bluespirit Tile
8
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

