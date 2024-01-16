Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Crystarium Turban of Striking
Head - Item Level 490
Item Details
307
Magic Defense
307
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
975 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+116
Vitality
+119
Critical Hit
+115
Determination
+81
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
490
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
