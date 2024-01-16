Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Crystarium Pantaloons of Healing
Legs - Item Level 490
Item Details
525
Magic Defense
300
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1625 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+185
Piety
+183
Vitality
+170
Determination
+128
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
490
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
