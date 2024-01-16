Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Crystarium Labrys
Marauder's Arm - Item Level 490
Item Details
101
Physical Damage
113.12
Auto-attack
3.36
Delay
Details
Classes
MRD WAR - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+192
Vitality
+196
Critical Hit
+133
Determination
+190
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
490
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
