FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Crystarium Kite Shield
Shield - Item Level 490
Item Details
867
Block Strength
867
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
591 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+55
Tenacity
+38
Vitality
+56
Determination
+54
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
490
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
