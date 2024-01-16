Games
Crystal Tower Illustration
Painting - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A rough illustration of the Crystal Tower.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
