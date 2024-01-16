Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Crystal Sand

Item Details

Details

Sand made from crystals of varying elemental aspects, ground into fine granules.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Reconditioned Relic Weapon Guide: Crystal Sand Exchange & Farming
Mike Williams
FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: All Heavensward Steps for 2022
Mike Williams
How To Unlock and Upgrade Every FFXIV Relic Weapon
Mike Williams