FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Cryptlurker's Spear
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 520
Item Details
104
Physical Damage
97.07
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1772 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+207
Vitality
+216
Determination
+143
Direct Hit Rate
+204
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
520
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
