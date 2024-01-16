Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Cryptlurker's Spear

Item Details

104

97.07

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Where to Spend Tomestones of Poetics in FFXIV: The Best Items to Buy
Nerium
FFXIV Leveling Gear Guide: What to Buy, Vendor Locations, Tomestones of Poetics
Mike Williams,Mills Webster
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium