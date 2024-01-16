Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Cryptlurker's Corselet of Striking
Body - Item Level 520
Item Details
441
Magic Defense
441
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1625 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+200
Vitality
+208
Skill Speed
+137
Determination
+196
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
520
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Poetics to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Tomestones (2024)
Mills Webster
Where to Spend Tomestones of Poetics in FFXIV: The Best Items to Buy
Nerium
FFXIV Leveling Gear Guide: What to Buy, Vendor Locations, Tomestones of Poetics
Mike Williams
,
Mills Webster