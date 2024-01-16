Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Crimson Coral Object

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A chunk of rare crimson coral mounted for display on your desk, sideboard, mantle, or commode.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Silex
2
Item Icon
Crimson Coral
2
Item Icon
Chromite Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

