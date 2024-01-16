Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Crimson Coral Object
Tabletop - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A chunk of rare crimson coral mounted for display on your desk, sideboard, mantle, or commode.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Silex
2
Crimson Coral
2
Chromite Ingot
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
2400
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Loporrits Hack the FFXIV Twitter Account, Tweetingway Goes HAM
Michael Higham
FFXIV Team Posts Official Lyrics For “Dedicated to Moonlight”
Mike Williams
How to Get the Demi-Phoenix Mount in FFXIV
Emily Berry