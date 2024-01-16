Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Crier's Claymore
Dark Knight's Arm - Item Level 40
Item Details
43
Physical Damage
42.43
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
DRK - Lv. 38
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
137 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+10
Tenacity
+11
Vitality
+11
Critical Hit
+15
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 28
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
40
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
