FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Credendum Longboots of Striking
Feet - Item Level 650
Item Details
480
Magic Defense
480
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+235
Vitality
+260
Skill Speed
+126
Direct Hit Rate
+180
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
