Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Craftsman's Command Materia V
Materia - Item Level 160
Item Details
Details
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
108 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
What to Buy with Purple Crafters' Scrips in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster
Best Melds for Crafting Gear in FFXIV (Patch 6.5)
Michael Hassall
How to Make Gil by Crafting in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi