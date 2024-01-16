Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Cracked Materia II
Materia - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Grade II materia damaged during the Calamity.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
Ninja Best-in-Slot Gear (FFXIV 6.18) for Average and Savage Players
Michael Higham
How To Get Cracked Anthoclusters and Dendroclusters in FFXIV and Where To Use Them
Mike Williams
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium