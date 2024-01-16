Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Coven Claws
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 280
Item Details
80
Physical Damage
70.4
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+105
Dexterity
+102
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
