Countess Tea Leaves

Reagent - Item Level 279
Item Details
Details
Once consumed exclusively by the upper classes but now available to the hoi polloi.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
