Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Cotton Kurta

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

27

14

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Cotton Yarn
1
Item Icon
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Armorer Leveling Guide - Fastest Way to Get From 1-90
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Island Cotton Boll Guide: How to Find Island Sanctuary Cotton Plants
Nerium
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi