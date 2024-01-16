Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Cotton Kecks
Legs - Item Level 23
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
57
Magic Defense
57
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 23
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Vitality
+4
Dexterity
+4
Skill Speed
+4
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 13
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
23
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Leather
2
Iron Ingot
2
Cotton Yarn
2
Undyed Cotton Cloth
2
Crystals
Wind Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
24
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
85
Max Quality
630
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Related Posts
FFXIV Island Cotton Boll Guide: How to Find Island Sanctuary Cotton Plants
Nerium
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham