FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Cotton Breeches of Crafting
Legs - Item Level 19
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
28
Magic Defense
14
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 19
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
14 gil
Bonuses
Control
+15
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 9
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
19
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Leather
1
Cotton Yarn
1
Undyed Cotton Cloth
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
19
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
68
Max Quality
480
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
41
Craftsmanship
82
