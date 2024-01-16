Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Cosmos Decoration

Item Details

Details

Be transported to the majestic Grand Cosmos without stepping foot from your room.

Attributes

Related Posts

The 2022 Met Gala: She's Cool, What Video Game Is She From?
Lotus
No Man's Sky Pioneers Expedition Guide - All Steps, Rewards, Tips
Dillon Skiffington
Moogle Treasure Trove Event Brings Mameshiba Earrings and More to FFXIV
Jordan Mallory