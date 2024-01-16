Corner Hedge Partition

Games
Item Details
Details
A low-growing hedge, expertly pruned and trimmed into the shape of an L.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Shroud Seedling
3
Growth Formula Gamma
3
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
