Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Corner Hedge Partition

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A low-growing hedge, expertly pruned and trimmed into the shape of an L.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Shroud Seedling
3
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day Guide - Leif's Shop, Art Museum, Jolly Redd's Return
Dillon Skiffington
How to Unlock Island Sanctuary in FFXIV Patch 6.2
Mike Williams
FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – April 2023 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Mike Williams