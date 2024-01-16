Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Copper U'Ghamaro Coffer Key

Item Details

Details

A small, rusted key found deep in the kobold-infested U'Ghamaro Mines.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Island Copper Guide: Where to Gather Copper on Your Island Sanctuary
Nerium
FFXIV Island Cotton Boll Guide: How to Find Island Sanctuary Cotton Plants
Nerium
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi