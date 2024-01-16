Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Construct 8

Item Details

Details

Batteries not included. Use item to acquire the Construct 8 minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

The 10 Rarest Mounts In FFXIV And How To Obtain Them
Mike Williams
FFXIV Faux Hollows Guide: How It Works & How to Unlock Unreal Trials
Andrea Shearon
All Faux Leaves Mounts in FFXIV and How To Get Them
placeholder
Michael Hassall