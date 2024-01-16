Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Conceptual Logogram
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Crystallized memory that likely contains a novice's knowledge of his art─or perhaps not.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
Samurai Rotation, Openers, and Abilities (Patch 6.5) - FFXIV
Mills Webster
Soul Hackers 2 Feels Like It Got the Soul Hacked Out of It
Michael Higham
Fortnite Update 10.10 Patch Notes - Retail Row, BRUTE Update
Dillon Skiffington