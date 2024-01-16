Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

Competent Craftsman's Syrup

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This thick medicinal concoction is believed to improve crafting efficiency. Duration: 15m

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Kudzu Root
6
Item Icon
Sweet Alyssum
6
Item Icon
Vampire Cup Vine
6
Item Icon
Highland Spring Water
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
6
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

