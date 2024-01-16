Commercial Survival Manual

This comprehensive manual, written by a disgruntled former employee of Rowena's House of Splendors, provides a detailed explanation of inhuman techniques forced upon consortium-hired Disciples of the Land to increase their output. It is known to inspire (and frighten) all who read it, granting a temporary 150% boost to experience points earned from gathering activities (up to a maximum of 1,750,000 points). Effect is halved at level 70 and above. Duration: 18 hours

Available for Purchase with gil No