Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Commercial Engineering Manual

Item Details

Details

This comprehensive manual, written by a disgruntled former employee of Rowena's House of Splendors, provides a detailed explanation of inhuman techniques forced upon consortium-hired Disciples of the Hand to increase their output. It is known to inspire (and frighten) all who read it, granting a temporary 150% boost to experience points earned from synthesis (up to a maximum of 1,750,000 points). Effect is halved at level 70 and above. Duration: 18 hours

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Civilization 6 Gathering Storm Leaders Guide: Perks, Unique Units, & More
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Reveals Special Site for 10th Anniversary Messages
Michael Hassall