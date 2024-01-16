Games
Colorful Flower Patch
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A burst of blossoms that will bring a smile to any face.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
